Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 1,528 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Kinneret Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 98.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.75. 55,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,332. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.16 and its 200 day moving average is $66.16.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on K. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $5,402,543.22. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $5,550,811.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,525,064. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

