Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 1,657 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kinneret Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,488 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.96.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.24. The stock had a trading volume of 159,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,501,059. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.37 and a 200-day moving average of $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $83.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

