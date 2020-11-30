Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 216 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kinneret Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,765,430,000 after acquiring an additional 136,790 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 7.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,229,000 after acquiring an additional 318,237 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 16.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,324,000 after acquiring an additional 504,741 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $869,474,000 after acquiring an additional 26,469 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in S&P Global by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,798,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,572,000 after acquiring an additional 42,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.64.

SPGI traded up $5.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $347.03. 100,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,771. The company has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.28. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.