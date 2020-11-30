Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 2,705 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises approximately 1.3% of Kinneret Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,573,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,503,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,054,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,694,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,834 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,018,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,428,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,747,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,469,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,307,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $961,972,000 after acquiring an additional 717,531 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.39. The company had a trading volume of 44,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,115. The company has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $112.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.56.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

