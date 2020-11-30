Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 2,734 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 33.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth approximately $455,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.3% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.22. 225,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,756,002. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day moving average is $38.68. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $47.58.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $179,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

