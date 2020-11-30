Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 3,321 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,633,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,902,000 after buying an additional 1,574,233 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,079,000 after buying an additional 3,066,800 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,078,000 after buying an additional 7,164,156 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,432,000 after buying an additional 7,218,779 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,740,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.57. 1,877,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,819,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.