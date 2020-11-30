Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 3,455 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kinneret Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,347 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.0% of Kinneret Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 153.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 74.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 33.3% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.51. 278,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,966,918. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $173.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $428,421.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 292,474 shares in the company, valued at $17,846,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

