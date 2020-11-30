Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 360 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Waters by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Waters by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $920,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,307.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $519,042.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $786,655.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,776 shares of company stock worth $5,317,571 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waters from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.36.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $231.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $154.39 and a twelve month high of $245.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.43 and a 200 day moving average of $205.57.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The firm had revenue of $593.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

