Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 435 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 628.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $16,731,339. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $210.67. 212,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,964,030. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $216.07. The company has a market cap of $247.68 billion, a PE ratio of 97.90, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.09 and its 200-day moving average is $182.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on PayPal from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on PayPal from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on PayPal from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.05.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.