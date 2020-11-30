Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 492 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lessened its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,102,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 107,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 36,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,416,307.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.88.

Shares of LIN traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $256.48. 41,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.32. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $269.78. The stock has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

