Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 674 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,930 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after acquiring an additional 169,921 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.3% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 105,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $19,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in McDonald’s by 146.5% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 986 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in McDonald’s by 50.7% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,889 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $3.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $214.92. 66,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,925,287. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.01 and its 200 day moving average is $204.52. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

