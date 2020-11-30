Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 682 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kinneret Advisory LLC reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 228.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 440.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.39.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.47. 71,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,557,248. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $145.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.77.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

