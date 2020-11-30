Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 873 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kinneret Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 13.3% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1,208.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Caterpillar by 810.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Caterpillar by 10.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 443,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,448,000 after purchasing an additional 43,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,631,946 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.95.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.42. 65,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,986,869. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $178.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.18 and a 200-day moving average of $142.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

