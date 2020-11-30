Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 89 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Kinneret Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,552.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MTD traded up $4.39 on Monday, hitting $1,131.07. 3,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,837. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $579.40 and a 1-year high of $1,228.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,085.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $929.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. The firm had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. UBS Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $756.55.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

