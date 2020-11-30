Kinneret Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Kinneret Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 53,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Shares of CAH traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.40. 28,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.48.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.486 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

