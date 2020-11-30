Kinneret Advisory LLC Trims Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kinneret Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,882 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for 1.6% of Kinneret Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. State Street Corp grew its stake in salesforce.com by 14.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 226.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $197,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,248 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $264,849,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 127.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,277,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $420,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,882 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.17.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total transaction of $1,427,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,991.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 500,851 shares of company stock valued at $125,862,612 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $9.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $238.36. The stock had a trading volume of 499,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,959,801. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.00. The firm has a market cap of $224.61 billion, a PE ratio of 92.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

