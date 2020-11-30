Kinneret Advisory LLC Trims Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kinneret Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 10.8% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 7.0% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 21.0% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD traded down $2.00 on Monday, reaching $273.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776,105. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.21. The company has a market capitalization of $297.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,193 shares of company stock valued at $20,881,210 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.06.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

