Kinneret Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Kinneret Advisory LLC reduced its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies accounts for about 0.9% of Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 345.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,203,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,376,000 after purchasing an additional 933,535 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,898,000 after buying an additional 526,628 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,584,000 after purchasing an additional 367,447 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 536,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,166,000 after purchasing an additional 341,665 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,837,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $115,010.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,340,703.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,666 shares of company stock worth $712,318 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.93. The stock had a trading volume of 22,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.33. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $118.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.56. The firm has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on A shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.13.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

