Kinneret Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 0.9% of Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4,042.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN stock traded down $4.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $220.16. 61,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,765. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.58. The stock has a market cap of $128.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $243.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.54.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

