Kinneret Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Kinneret Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 33.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Henry Schein by 23.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth $63,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.15. 6,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,934. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.91.

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

