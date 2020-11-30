Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $243.75

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $243.75 and last traded at $242.84, with a volume of 1074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.45. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 80.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.35). Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $122.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

In other news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $2,781,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 24,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,891,027.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,514,000 after purchasing an additional 420,112 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,900,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,048,000 after acquiring an additional 126,008 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1,564.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 398,720 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,060,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

