Kore Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,167 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $75,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 12.3% during the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $38.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,247,105. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $206.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

