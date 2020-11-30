Kore Private Wealth LLC Acquires 3,193 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 17,839 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 12,265 shares during the period. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 247,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter.

PXH stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.88. 8,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,585. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.08. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $22.79.

