Kore Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 3,066 Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at $303,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,341,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,779,000 after purchasing an additional 37,008 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 5.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 97,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AON from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.75.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $987,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John G. Bruno purchased 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $186.46 per share, for a total transaction of $186,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.20. 32,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,083. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.25. Aon Plc has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon Plc will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.