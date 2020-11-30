Kore Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,437,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,857 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 83.9% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 215,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 85,309 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.55. 238,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,263,730. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average of $36.52. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $41.27.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

