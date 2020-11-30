Kore Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 69.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,556 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 3.1% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $15,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Compass Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 122,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 66,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 14,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 55,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

IAU traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,396,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,318,875. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

