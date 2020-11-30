Kore Private Wealth LLC Buys 537 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,650,229. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.76.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

