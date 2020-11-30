Kore Private Wealth LLC Buys 977 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 303.8% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 34,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 25,649 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 669.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 74,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 64,438 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 33,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in Bank of America by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 11,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.50. 2,411,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,819,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.88.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

