Kore Private Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.47.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,924,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.79.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

