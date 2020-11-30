Kore Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 111.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $346,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $226,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ServiceNow from $562.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.56.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total transaction of $72,140.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,988.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total value of $812,942.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,947,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,532 shares of company stock worth $31,658,939. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOW traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $525.87. 67,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $510.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.75. The company has a market cap of $102.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.22. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $238.93 and a one year high of $537.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

