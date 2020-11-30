Kore Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kore Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,572,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,749 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Adobe by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,646,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $707,710,000 after buying an additional 799,163 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Adobe by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,853,168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $806,703,000 after buying an additional 765,634 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,565,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 996,456 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $488,584,000 after purchasing an additional 412,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $2,598,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,324,473.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $241,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,281 shares of company stock worth $7,952,267 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $474.52. 71,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,177. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $225.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $562.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.86.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.