Kore Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Kore Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,405 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 12,196 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Truist raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.61.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.76. The stock had a trading volume of 647,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,343,377. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 1.70. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average of $38.25.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

