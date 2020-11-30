Kore Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,316 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757,398 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after buying an additional 9,152,731 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,239,000 after buying an additional 4,581,961 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $613,305,000 after buying an additional 4,075,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,522 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,483 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.42.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.86. 331,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,842,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $152.97.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

