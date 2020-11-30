Kore Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 87,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after buying an additional 24,861 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.51. The stock had a trading volume of 294,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,609,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.64. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at $498,783.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney Taurel acquired 5,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

