Kore Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFH. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.07. 11,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,708. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $42.34 and a one year high of $77.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.92.

Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

