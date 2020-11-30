Kore Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 170,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,711,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 32,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1,739.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $127.09. 2,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,886. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $131.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.46.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

