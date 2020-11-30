Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,705 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 23.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 139,089 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,868,000 after purchasing an additional 26,652 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in Visa by 11.0% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,171 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,242 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,038 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $209.28. 235,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,852,874. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.04. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.65. The company has a market cap of $409.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.14.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,919,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

