Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kore Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,065 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,687,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,558,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $194.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.24. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

