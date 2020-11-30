Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Kore Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 6,709.9% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,990 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 250,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX traded down $0.82 on Monday, hitting $59.71. 81,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,412,222. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.56. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 1.29.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

