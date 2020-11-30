Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $688,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.3% in the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $38.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,247,105. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $206.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.