Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $7.25 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,369,000 after buying an additional 36,717 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $362.41. 139,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,652,343. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $365.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.72.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

