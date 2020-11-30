Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $841,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe by 22.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Adobe by 20.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Adobe by 26.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $474.52. 71,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,177. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $225.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $2,598,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $241,516.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,281 shares of company stock worth $7,952,267 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. R. F. Lafferty raised their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $562.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 target price on Adobe and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.86.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

