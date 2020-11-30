Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $963,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.9% in the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $3.92 on Monday, hitting $335.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806,303. The company has a market capitalization of $338.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $327.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.18.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $20,296,188.90. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,293 shares of company stock valued at $164,577,086 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.