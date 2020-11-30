Kore Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,653,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,312 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 372.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 14,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,343,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,943,125. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $45.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.33.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

