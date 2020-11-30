Kore Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.3% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,932,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.96. The stock had a trading volume of 865 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,623. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $120.70 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.15 and its 200 day moving average is $159.89.

Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.