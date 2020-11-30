Kore Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its position in The Home Depot by 1.5% during the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisors LP increased its stake in The Home Depot by 3.0% during the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.06.

NYSE:HD traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $274.33. 186,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,776,105. The company has a market cap of $297.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,193 shares of company stock valued at $20,881,210. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

