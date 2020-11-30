Kore Private Wealth LLC Purchases 180 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,310 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 0.7% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 12.1% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Netflix by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $2,698,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,696 shares of company stock valued at $124,028,118 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $487.98. The stock had a trading volume of 93,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,244,039. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $500.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $482.70. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $643.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.74.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

