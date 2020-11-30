Kore Private Wealth LLC Purchases 313 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,401 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,794 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 66,048 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 348,965 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,166 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,024,996,000 after purchasing an additional 860,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,713 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,720,641. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.05. The stock has a market cap of $237.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

