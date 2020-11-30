Kore Private Wealth LLC Purchases 5,822 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 205.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,658 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.7% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $578.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $5.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $580.22. 1,733,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,096,680. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.45 and a 12 month high of $601.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $440.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $555.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,525.42, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total transaction of $575,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,601,502.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $18,228,107.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at $20,318,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,474 shares of company stock valued at $69,657,795 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

