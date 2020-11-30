Kore Private Wealth LLC Purchases 76 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total value of $27,524,949.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total value of $5,137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,654 shares of company stock valued at $61,687,595. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $528.71. 176,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,584,753. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.35 billion, a PE ratio of 98.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $538.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.27.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.13.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

